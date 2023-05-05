Apollo: The Fourth Stage

My research for a new quantum field model of the universe posed a very interesting problem - no warm-blooded animal would be able to venture much farther then the thermosphere, which is about 400 miles above the Earth.

But for me to be right, NASA had to be lying.

This has nothing to do with radiation or the Van Allen belts.

So I took a detour and reviewed every live TV broadcast from Apollo 7 through 17 - at least that's where it started because, apart from some very dodgy visual effects, the truth behind the whole Apollo program soon became clear.

I have given NASA the chance to explain one of the physical impossibilities of the Apollo 11 mission but they haven't replied.

I guess to them I'm just another tin-foil-hat wearing Moon landing denier.

Well, as my last therapist said, better a 'denier' than 'in denial'.

Judge for yourselves people.