How Pep Guardiola Has Reinvented Man City To Win The Champions League

Manchester City have one foot firmly in the Champions League Semi-Finals after a 3-0 win over Bayern Munich.
But this version of the team is something
Manchester City have one foot firmly in the Champions League Semi-Finals after a 3-0 win over Bayern Munich.
But this version of the team is something
Pep Guardiola's side welcome the Yorkshire giants to the Etihad this afternoon knowing that a win would put them one step closer to..
Arsenal news: Pep Guardiola could be set to make a huge Manchester City squad change that may boost Arsenal's title chances