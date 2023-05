Blasian Babies MaMa Donates Her 2008 Nissan Altima 2.5 S Sedan To Samaritan's Purse Charity!

It's the end of an era.

15 years and 204,000 miles of DaDa's maintenance was picked up by the tow truck.

We miss you, old fren!