TurboTax Customers to Begin Receiving Settlement Checks

Last year, Intuit Inc., which owns TurboTax, was ordered to compensate about 4.4 million people to the tune of $141 million.

The company was found guilty of deceiving customers into paying for their tax returns when they qualified for free services.

New York Attorney General Letitia James issued a statement.

TurboTax’s predatory and deceptive marketing cheated millions of low-income Americans who were trying to fulfill their legal duties to file their taxes, Letitia James, New York Attorney General, via statement.

Today we are righting that wrong and putting money back into the pockets of hardworking taxpayers who should have never paid to file their taxes, Letitia James, New York Attorney General, via statement.

To qualify, customers must have been eligible for free services but instead paid TurboTax to do their taxes in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

If you meet the criteria, there is no need to file a claim.

Instead, you'll "receive an email from Rust Consulting" and be issued a check, Associated Press reports.

Checks ranging from $29 to $85 will start going out next week.

Intuit also issued a statement.

Intuit is pleased to have reached a resolution with the state attorneys general that will ensure the company can return our focus to providing vital services to American taxpayers today and in the future, Kerry McLean, Intuit’s executive vice president and general counsel, via statement