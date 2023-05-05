How Do Vaccines Cause Autism?

Vaccines and autism — what is the link?
Can neurological toxicology be attributed solely to genetics, or does the environment play a role?
Ginger Taylor and Dr. Neu spell it out on ‘Friday Roundtable,’ this week.
Viewers, don’t miss it!
Vaccines and autism — what is the link?
Can neurological toxicology be attributed solely to genetics, or does the environment play a role?
Ginger Taylor and Dr. Neu spell it out on ‘Friday Roundtable,’ this week.
Viewers, don’t miss it!
Watch FULL EPISODES of ‘Friday Roundtable’ on CHD.TV Live Every Friday — 11:30am PT | 2:30pm ET