Leftists Are DESTROYING America's Cities - Where Do We Go? | Isabel Brown LIVE

As you all know, I recently moved to beautiful South Florida with my fiancé, and have been absolutely shocked by my experience here in the best way.

While I won't be a big city girl forever, living in a thriving city that continues to prosper during a time of desecration for most of America's big cities gives us an opportunity to ask: what is Miami doing right?

What are cities like San Francisco doing wrong?