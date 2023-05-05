COVID Health Emergency Is Officially Ending, WHO Says

On May 5, the World Health Organization (WHO) said we are no longer in the midst of a global COVID emergency.

But the organization still advised the world to take the threat of COVID seriously.

We have arrived at this moment, thanks to the incredible skill and selfless dedication of health and care workers around the world, , Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO's director-general, via statement.

... the innovation of vaccine researchers and developers, the tough decisions governments have had to make in the face of changing evidence, and the sacrifices that all of us have made, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO's director-general, via statement.

The worst thing any country could do now is to use this news as a reason to let down its guard, to dismantle the systems it has built, or to send the message to its people that COVID 19 is nothing to worry about, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO's director-general, via statement.

The announcement comes a day after "the U.N.

Agency's emergency committee" held a meeting, CBS News reports.

It's officially been over three years since the panel first recommended an emergency be declared by the WHO.

America's "public health emergency declaration" will end on May 11, CBS News reports.

Last month, President Biden signed a GOP-led bill to end the country's "national emergency" over COVID.

In June, many vaccination requirements and other restrictions will also be altered or ended.