Joe Biden’s Jobs Numbers are Catastrophic

The latest jobs report has been released, and Alleged President Joe Biden is claiming to be the greatest job creator in American Presidential history.

He’s citing statistics that claim he created 12.7 million new jobs during his presidency.

There’s just one problem… during covid, Democrat governors forced 22 million workers out of their jobs.

That means he’s still in the hole for 10 million jobs.

Not a good look, Joe!