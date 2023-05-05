Jordan Neely Death: NYC Braces For Protests, Tucker Files Backfire 5/5/23
Weekly News Report- A young homeless man with 44 prior assaults was subdued and sadly lost his life on a subway this week as NYC braces for protests.

Fox News is doubling down on its anti-Tucker Carlson push by releasing private text messages and behind-the-scenes clips of his show only it is backfiring against the network.

The &quot;leaks&quot; show Tucker to be a pretty normal, great guy.

Meanwhile, their ratings are in the tank.

Is there any way back for Fox?

Then, the White House&apos;s John Kirby was hit with tough questions this week without any good answers- “I don’t have a good answer to why a growing number of countries are moving away from the use of the US dollar.&quot; All of that and much more ahead in this week&apos;s Headline News!