Jordan Neely Death: NYC Braces For Protests, Tucker Files Backfire 5/5/23

Weekly News Report- A young homeless man with 44 prior assaults was subdued and sadly lost his life on a subway this week as NYC braces for protests.

Fox News is doubling down on its anti-Tucker Carlson push by releasing private text messages and behind-the-scenes clips of his show only it is backfiring against the network.

The "leaks" show Tucker to be a pretty normal, great guy.

Meanwhile, their ratings are in the tank.

Is there any way back for Fox?

Then, the White House's John Kirby was hit with tough questions this week without any good answers- “I don’t have a good answer to why a growing number of countries are moving away from the use of the US dollar." All of that and much more ahead in this week's Headline News!