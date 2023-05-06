Spring and Summer Lifestyle Essentials

Get into the spring and summer seasons with four must-haves.

ImPRESS Manicure Press On Nails by KISS These are the quickest way to get a salon-worthy perfect manicure and pedicure in minutes.

It's a one-step application, quick and easy, without glue, mess, dry time, chips, or smudges.

They are waterproof, comfortable to wear, and durable.

Press 'em on, and you will be out the door in minutes.

And they just launched a must-have collection for toes, which comes in the most stylish and trendy designs, with more than 60 great colors and prints for summer.

They use a patented super hold adhesive for long-lasting wear and PureFit Technology, so they're super comfy and fit seamlessly and safely onto your natural nails.

Each pedi kit includes 24 nails, a mini file, a prep pad, and a cuticle stick.

Prep your nails with the cleaning pad first, then choose your best fit, press, and go.

They last up to a week.

Grab them while you can and stock up for summer travel, beach outings, and days you cannot get to the salon.

You can get them online at impressmanicure.com for $7.99-$11.99 a box.

Pantene Daily Moisture Renewal Shampoo + Miracle Rescue Deep Conditioning Treatment This duo is filled with high-quality vitamins and antioxidants, which repair your hair, making it feel soft and hydrated.

It doesn't weigh your hair down, so you can use it every day or in your usual wash day cadence.

The pair works as well as the leading $50 treatment, so you can spend those savings elsewhere, such as treating yourself to a latte at your favorite coffee shop.

Get both for under $10 each at Walmart stores and walmart.com.

Tree Hut Birthday Cake Collection In honor of Tree Hut's 21st birthday, they released a limited-edition scent with a shea sugar scrub, moisturizing shave oil, and whipped shea body butter for perfect and smooth glowing summer skin.

Made with real sugar, shea butter, natural oils, cocoa butter, and milk thistle extract, the scent has key notes of creamy vanilla, baked cereal, sugar cookie, and fresh raspberry.

Get these at Target, Ulta, Walmart, and Amazon, online, and in-stores.

Halo Top Treats These delicious frozen yogurt pops in Triple Berry are the perfect low-calorie summer indulgence without the guilt.

They are made with creamy yogurt, crunchy granola, and real fruit.

Packed with 4 grams of protein, vitamins, and minerals, lower in sugar, carbs, and fat compared to traditional yogurt products, and for just 110 calories, feel good about eating them.

Halo Top also makes amazing bars and pints of ice cream, all different options, and dairy-free and keto-friendly.

They offer something for everyone.