You Won’t Believe Who Met with Jeffrey Epstein—PLUS Yes, You ARE Being Censored

Judicial Watch President @TomFitton discusses the latest news about Jeffrey Epstein, a legal update relating to a high school teacher fired for pre-employment social media posts, a hearing over Big Tech censorship, and much more!
Judicial Watch President @TomFitton discusses the latest news about Jeffrey Epstein, a legal update relating to a high school teacher fired for pre-employment social media posts, a hearing over Big Tech censorship, and much more!
Today on the show, Hunter Biden is now being forced to show up for court. Plus, the current CIA director Bill Burns had a close..