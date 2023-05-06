Equity Equals Slavery - The Truth About "Civil Rights"

Tonight we will be discussing our debt slavery in light of current events and explaining what "equity" truly means.

Equity is the management of corporate shares and exists entirely as a result of contract.

Equity presumes each person to have been granted privileges by the government (acting as parent company) as opposed to being endowed with inherent rights by our creator.

Equity is Marxism as well as slavery.

Our Broadcast tonight should place the recent executive orders from Biden under a new light and further reveal the plan of the corporate oligarchy to establish a New World Order control of corporate debt slaves.