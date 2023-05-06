Gravy Brunch #19 - Flatline - Fe Anon for ex-heliocentric believers in recovery - Call in show

This episode is simply laying the groundwork for what I believe will be the next critical aspect in realizing truth and our true cosmology.

Pride.

Christians do not have to persuade others of the validity of their views in order to be Christians, and neither do we.

The test to establish that we aren't floating around in space on a ball has passed with flying colors, and I couldn't be more proud or thrilled as I watched it unfold.

It is now time to proudly, lovingly, and firmly claim this new paradigm.