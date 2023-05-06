Something Big Coming Down The Pipe

When two rival conspiracy websites starting working with each other you have to wonder what is up.

I've been watching Restored Republic news feeds for a long time now and they always seemed to be a bit rhetorical and repetitive without much movement except to change the dates of future events.

Recently however Restored Republic has been sharing news that is only found on Real Raw News, which in itself is phenomenal.

Could there be some truth to all of the crazy articles that RRN has been posting?

Are things coming together like Restored Republic has been saying what seems like forever?

And what about the fact that a third source, Natural News has been publishing some of the same material.

Something seems afoot.

Whatever the case maybe I think that it's important that we starting listening to what these two sites are reporting, even if it's taking their news with a grain of salt, so to speak.

Tonight, I present Restored Republic's daily update for today.

If even a quarter of what is being said and written about these subjects, it is worth taking note of their news and reserving it for when and if their reports are in fact true.