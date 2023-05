J&K: One terrorist terminated in a fresh encounter with security forces in Rajouri | Oneindia News

Fresh firing started after contact was established between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla and Rajouri districts today in the early hours.

This comes a day after five Army personnel were killed in an explosion triggered by terrorists in Rajouri.

