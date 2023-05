Martial Arts (Kali/Arnis): Distance Training (CQC and Long Range)

It's good to know and train in the basics of using the full range of the weapon.

It's freeing and has no hindrances.

However, reality says otherwise.

A lot of instances you'll find yourself, especially in sparring matches, where you'll be pinned by your partner and you'll have limited room to move about.

This doesn't mean that you should throw away your weapon and go empty-hand altogether.