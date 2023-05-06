Donald Trump's video deposition in civil rape trial made public by court

A video deposition by former US President Donald Trump in his civil rape trial currently underway in New York was released to the public by the court on Friday.
A video deposition by former US President Donald Trump in his civil rape trial currently underway in New York was released to the public by the court on Friday.
A video of sworn testimony given by former president Donald Trump in a US rape and defamation lawsuit against him was made public..
ViewVideo of Donald Trump's deposition in his case against author E. Jean Carroll has been released to the..