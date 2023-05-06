Phoenix Suns Defeat Denver Nuggets 121-114, Series Now 2-1

Devin Booker scored 47 points and Kevin Durant added 39 and the Phoenix Suns got back in their Western conference semifinal with the Denver Nuggets, with the series now 2-1.
The Denver Nuggets defeated the Phoenix Suns 97-87 in Game 2.
The Denver Nuggets took a 1-0 lead over the Suns after defeating Phoenix 124-107 on Saturday.