Close Your Eyes SleepyPaws Hour Compilation | Moshi Kids Music for sleep.

Love SleepyPaws and want to listen all night long?

Enjoy this 9 hour compilation of your favorite Moshi bedtime story, Close Your Eyes SleepyPaws!

Created specifically to calm kids' minds, each charmingly surreal bedtime story follows the natural pattern of sleep, slowing in rhythm as it progresses and introducing dreamy melodies, comforting bedtime themes and soothing soundscapes to help kids drift into their natural sleep patterns.