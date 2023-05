Asking for Boldness

In what we have read of Acts 3 & 4, the disciples spoke out in boldness.

They did not hide but prayed for boldness!

“And now, Lord, look upon their threats and grant to your servants to continue to speak your word with all boldness.” .

.

And when they had prayed, the place in which they were gathered together was shaken, and they were all filled with the Holy Spirit & continued to speak the word of God with boldness.