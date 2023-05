Russia-Ukraine War: Russia’s Wagner Group threatens to leave Bakhmut on May 10 | Oneindia News

The escalating tensions between the Wagner Mercenary Group and the Kremlin military leadership was brought dramatically into the open after the Wagner chief threatened that the Wagner troops would leave the besieged eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut next week.

#RussiaUkraineWar #WagnerGroup #Bakhmut ~HT.97~PR.152~ED.102~