Anti-monarchy leader arrested as protesters march

British police arrested Graham Smith, leader of anti-monarchy group Republic, and a number of other individuals as part of what they called "a significant police operation" ahead of King Charles' coronation on Saturday (May 6).
British police arrested Graham Smith, leader of anti-monarchy group Republic, and a number of other individuals as part of what they called "a significant police operation" ahead of King Charles' coronation on Saturday (May 6).
At least 19 environmentalists and six anti-monarchy protesters were detained, including the leader of the Republic republican..