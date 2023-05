Kremlin drone attack to ‘assassinate’ Putin likely launched from inside Russia: US | Oneindia News

The drones that crashed over the Kremlin on Wednesday, dodging an extensive number of defenses in and around Moscow caused quite a stir.

Now, US-based drone experts suggested that they might have been launched from inside Russia.

