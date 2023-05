Khalistan Commando Force chief Paramjit Panjwar shot dead in Lahore | Oneindia News

Designated terrorist and Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) chief Paramjit Singh Panjwar alias Malik Sardar Singh was shot dead by two unidentified gunmen in Johar Town of Lahore in Pakistan.

Let us know who Paramjit Singh Panjwar was and why he was India’s most wanted Khalistani terrorist?

