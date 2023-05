May 6, 2023-Watchman News-James 5:16-WHO downgrades CV-1290 Days Fulfilled, Bird Flu Begins and More

May 6, 2023 -Watchman News - James 5:16 - WHO downgrades COVID pandemic, says it’s no longer emergency (1290 Days Fulfilled), Wagner Chief Warns His Forces To Exit Bakhmut, Russia and US on verge of ‘open armed conflict’, US banking crisis risks becoming ‘self-fulfilling prophecy’, Elementary school temporarily closed as illness sickens 2 dozen, kills 6-year-old (Bird Flu Begins - Abomination Shot Implantation) and More!