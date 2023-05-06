20230506 Saturday Quick Daily News Headline Analysis 4 Busy People Snark Commentary on Top News

Quick Daily News Headlines Series.

Today's Headline Skim News: {Saturday: Trump as clickbait - no story, Biden too, Megyn Kelly talks about Navy Drag Queen, Naked Biking Flashers, King Charles hahahaha, Bill Barr empty talk again, Billionare Family Feuds over $$$ is BIG NEWS?, Govt Pensions never lose money, Idiot Denver Chick, US Weapons Shoot at Russian stuff, USA paid for Jill to go to England?

Judge oversteps in Jan 6 courtroom ...and so much more Click Bait.} This presentation of the news headlines moves quickly.

What can you determine from the headlines and can you quickly move on with your important day?

Can you resist clicking on click-bait headlines and photos?

Resist digging into stories about so-called 'Stars' of music, sports, movies.

Be in-the-know without being in the mud!

Skim headlines and move on.

20 minutes to assess the top news headlines is plenty.