The New Nation Location - Amendment Won Ep 1

We are going to be talking about the hot topics of the day in an open forum.

It doesn't matter which side of the aisle you are on.

The rules are simple.

Speak, listen, be respectful.

The government is our enemy and they want nothing more than for us to be fighting with each other.

Have you ever asked yourself why?

What's in it for them?

I have my thoughts, opinions, and reasons and I will be sharing them regularly.

You are welcome to come on and agree or disagree.

Open dialogue is the key to uniting this country.

Our elected officials have failed to do this on both sides of the aisle.

As they say, if you want it done right, you have to do it yourself.

Hope to see you !