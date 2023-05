Unearthed Leaked 2016 phone calls between Joe Biden/John Kerry and Former Ukraine Pesident

This video contains leaked telephone conversations between Vice President Joe Biden / Secretary of State John Kerry and Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in which Kerry/Biden pressure Poroshenko to fire prosecutor allegedly investigation Burisma, the Ukrainian gas company where Hunter Biden was employed.

Also the calls feature discussions of other topics including pressuring Privat Bank into nationalization before Trump took office in 2017.