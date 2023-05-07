Mike In The Night! E501 - Truths that should terrify the Life out of you Headline News

Most medicines used in the West come from the Far East.

If America declares war on China (or vice versa) then most people reliant on prescription medicines (such as diabetics) will die.

And Taiwan is responsible for the production of most of the world’s semiconductors.

Manufacturers can’t produce cars, smartphones, computers, kitchen appliances, etc., without them.

Modern cars have around 1,400 semiconductors built into them.

And yet 60% of all semiconductors are made in Taiwan.

And most are made by a single company.

Those cheering on a war between China and America might like to reflect on those facts.