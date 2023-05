The future of machines that move like animals | Robert Katzschmann

Imagine a boat that propels by moving its "tail" from side to side, just like a fish.

That's the kind of machine that TED Fellow Robert Katzschmann's lab builds: soft-bodied robots that imitate natural movements with artificial, silent muscles.

He lays out his vision for machines that take on mesmerizing new forms, made of softer and more lifelike materials -- and capable of discovering unknown parts of the world.