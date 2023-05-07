Theory of Evolution | Fact vs Fiction | How Life Originated on Earth? | Umer Official

If you think that we humans evolved from monkeys, gorillas, chimpanzees, or any other apes that we see today, you're wrong.

Rather, all these apes and humans had a common ancestor millions of years ago.

So it's not an evolution stream; rather, it's an evolution tree.

But the question is, why did some of the species turn into chimpanzees and others into humans?

What is the full story of evolution?

And is it even true?

