Labour: Protesters at Coronation had a ‘legitimate’ view

Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting says he “respects people’s right to protest” and that those arrested for protesting at the Coronation on Saturday have a “legitimate point of view”.

He goes on to say he is sure police had good reason for arresting various protesters and that the police will justify their actions in the near future.

Report by Nelsonr.

