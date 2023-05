The Azov Regiment is a controversial formation of the National Guard of Ukraine

The regiment has faced criticism for its alleged ties to far-right and neo-Nazi groups and its use of symbols associated with Nazism, such as a black wolfsangel logo.

The regiment's founder and former commander, Andriy Biletsky, is also the leader of a political party called National Corps, which advocates for nationalist and anti-immigrant policies.

The U.S. State Department has labeled National Corps a "nationalist hate group" in 2018.