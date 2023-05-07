A Lot of Nothing Movie

A Lot of Nothing Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: James and Vanessa seem to be the perfect couple - happily married, successful, and comfortable.

One night, their lives are rocked to the core when, after watching a tragedy play out on the evening news, they realize their neighbor was involved.

In a state of shock, and with opposing viewpoints on how to address the issue, they decide to seek justice against a neighbor.

A Lot of Nothing Playing in Theaters, On Demand, and Digital February 3rd.

Starring Y’lan Noel, Cleopatra Coleman, Justin Hartley, Shamier Anderson, and Lex Scott Davis Directed by Mo McRae