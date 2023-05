"Coffee and a Mike" with Tom Luongo | Talking the Federal Reserve and the future of America

Tom Luongo is a Former Research Chemist, Amateur Dairy Goat Farmer, Anarcho-Libertarian Obstreperous Austrian Economist and owner/publisher of the Gold Goatsā€˜n Guns Newsletter.

His work can be found on sites like Zerohedge, Lewrockwell.com, Bitcoin Magazine and Newsmax Media.

On the podcast we discuss the Fed, Jerome Powell, how the WEF is trying to destroy this country, Tucker Carlson, Russia/Ukraine and much more.

