Full Service 8:25am May 7, 2023 - Blinded by Pride | Pastor Shane Idleman

URGENT - URGENT: Calling all believers: Take time today and listen to this timely message from Revelation: BLINDED BY PRIDE: Big Head — Small Heart
URGENT - URGENT: Calling all believers: Take time today and listen to this timely message from Revelation: BLINDED BY PRIDE: Big Head — Small Heart
Here we go. Sit down and buckle up and hold on as we begin Revelation. You do not want to miss this series. It begins today with:..
Watch our services live at http://wcfav.org/ Free Downloads of Pastor Shane's E-books at..
Join us for heart rending worship as we lift up the name of Jesus in praise, King of kings & Lord of lords! Please join..