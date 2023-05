06-MAY-2023 REAL TALK - BUYING A HOUSE

Is now a good time to buy a house?

In this Real Talk episode, Shā speaks with John Schuchman, Realtor, host of the Real Estate Survival Guide Podcast, and Mastermind Group for other real estate agents.

John shares the ins and outs of purchasing a home, working with an agent, and even how to become a real estate agent.

If you have felt apprehensive about the real estate market, this Real Talk will put you at ease with practical first hand knowledge from the field of home buying!