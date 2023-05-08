Kerry Cassidy - Project Camelot

"BANKING COLLAPSE: THE WHITE HATS AND THE CONTROLLED DEMOLITION OF AMERICA - KERRY IN DISCUSSION WITH PATRIOT UNDERGROUND"
"BANKING COLLAPSE: THE WHITE HATS AND THE CONTROLLED DEMOLITION OF AMERICA - KERRY IN DISCUSSION WITH PATRIOT UNDERGROUND"
This is the original full length interview of Kerry Cassidy with Bill Brockbrader in Januari 2012. It gets really interesting after..
Kerry Cassidy is the CEO/ Founder of Project Camelot. Kerry is a documentary filmmaker/investigative journalist and well known..