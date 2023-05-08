YOU MUST SEE THIS VIDEO !!!

If You Wanna See The Truth.

Nicholson1968 Uploaded A Recent Old Banned On You Tube Video Revealing What They Have Been Revealing For Over a Decade On His Rumble Channel.

For Those Who Are Caught In The Web Of Information And The Various Levels Within, This Is a Must See To Connect The True Agenda To Real World Events.

Fuck That Alex Jones Level Bullshit, And All The Other Political Pundits That Wanna Keep Their Grift Going In The Political Talking Head World of Illusion and Deception.

This Here Is The Meat and Potatoes Of The Situation.

And I Hate To Tell You, But 2/3 rds of The Population Is Already In The Process Of, if Not Fully Assimilated.

It's Not Something Someone Wants to Hear But It's True.

Those Body Snatched Are Already No Longer Human.

This Is Why Destruction Must and Will Come.

Because Just As In Noah's Time.

Every Single Living and Even Non Living Thing Has/HAd Been Totally Corrupted.

Core Corruption.

The Code Of Natural Existence Itself.

The Machine Cannot Help Itself.

It Is Like Agent Smith In The 3rd Matrix Movie.

He Is Driven To Take Control & Corrupt Everything.

Some Would Say It Is The Necessary Cycle Of Things.

The Ourosboros.

The Snake Eating Its Tail.

Renewal To Destruction to Renewal Again, Over & Over.

The Phoenix Rising From The Ashes.

I Think That Is Just a Bunch of Occult Garbage.

It Is Simply What Happens When The Keepers Of The Farm Need To Keep The Livestock From Learning The Truth And Setting Themselves Free.

Click on full screen view in your rumble player and Go Here On Rumble to Watch This Movie: https://rumble.com/v2m782o-building-the-perfect-beast-illuminatis-black-gold-project.html