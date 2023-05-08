A Murder Spanning Two Continents: Child Sacrifice in London | Crime and Witchcraft Documentary

“Muti” murders are an extreme form of occult belief originating in southern Africa, wherein the body parts or blood of a killed person are ingested as a “muti medicine”, in order to grant another person health, power, wealth or strength.

In 2001, the body of a young boy, a victim of “muti murders” was found in the Thames in London, prompting an investigation by Scotland Yard, leading them all they way to Africa.

We uncover the historical, religious and criminological backgrounds to ritual murder, as well as the occult practices found in the region.