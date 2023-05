Meet the mysterious "monsters" of the deep sea | Alan Jamieson

The "aliens" of Earth live in the deepest parts of the ocean, and marine biologist Alan Jamieson has the photographs to prove it.

Explore the depths with Jamieson as he challenges what you may believe (or have been told) really lies waiting in the world's darkest, most remote waters.

A fascinating, bizarre and surprisingly peaceful dive into the watery world like you've never seen before.