Tucker Carlson Addresses the Mental Health Crisis: 'It's a Crime' to Only Treat Patients With Pills

"It [anxiety] is a warning that you are not living in a way that brings you peace.

So why don't we just pause for a second and go through how you're living?

How are your relationships with other people?

Are you drinking too much?

Do you have a fulfilling job?

Are you getting fresh air in nature?

How about sunlight?

Are you spending your entire life behind a screen?" asked Mr. Carlson.