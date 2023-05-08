Joseph A. Morris: 'Alinsky for Dummies' (Acton Institute)
Acton Lecture Series (May 6, 2010) - Saul Alinsky might be called the &quot;anti-Acton&quot;.

As Lord Acton warned that power corrupts, Saul Alinsky -- the father of modern &quot;community organizing&quot; -- rejoiced that corruption empowers.

Decades after Alinsky&apos;s death his ideas and teaching continue to shape the American political and social landscape.

Barack Obama&apos;s first job in Chicago was as an &quot;organizer&quot; for an Alinsky group; Hillary Clinton&apos;s undergraduate thesis was written on Alinsky&apos;s precepts; contemporary organizations from the notorious ACORN to the Catholic-Church-supported United for Power and Justice are among Alinsky&apos;s progeny.

This lecture supplies an overview of Alinksy&apos;s thinking and shows its application in current events.