Joseph A. Morris: 'Alinsky for Dummies' (Acton Institute)

Acton Lecture Series (May 6, 2010) - Saul Alinsky might be called the "anti-Acton".

As Lord Acton warned that power corrupts, Saul Alinsky -- the father of modern "community organizing" -- rejoiced that corruption empowers.

Decades after Alinsky's death his ideas and teaching continue to shape the American political and social landscape.

Barack Obama's first job in Chicago was as an "organizer" for an Alinsky group; Hillary Clinton's undergraduate thesis was written on Alinsky's precepts; contemporary organizations from the notorious ACORN to the Catholic-Church-supported United for Power and Justice are among Alinsky's progeny.

This lecture supplies an overview of Alinksy's thinking and shows its application in current events.