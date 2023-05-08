Kiwi 🥝 benefits for health.

Kiwi is known for its high levels of nutritional value, as compared to other fruits.

It contains more vitamin C than oranges, as well as a good amount of potassium, copper and magnesium, vitamins E and K, and a variety of antioxidants.

Eating kiwi can help promote healthy skin, improve digestion and boost your immune system.

It is also high in dietary fiber which can assist in maintaining proper digestive health.

Additionally, the high levels of potassium can help lower blood pressure, while the copper content helps with red blood cell formation.