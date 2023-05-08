Manipur Violence: Supreme Court to hear petitions seeking SIT probe into the clashes | Oneindia News

Life is slowly returning to normalcy in Manipur districts, which saw relentless violence over the past week.

The northeastern region has seen decades of unrest among ethnic and separatist groups and was rocked once again by ethnic violence after clashes broke out between the Meiteis and tribals over the former’s demand for inclusion in the Scheduled Tribe category.

The issue has reached the Supreme Court which will hear a batch of pleas on the Manipur situation today.

#ManipurViolence #Meiti #Manipur ~HT.98~PR.152~ED.102~