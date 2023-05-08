Bodycam: 19-Year-Old Wearing Police Gear Gets Arrested for Impersonating Deputy, Pulling Over Cars

A 19-year-old Tennessee man was arrested by Oklahoma police after he allegedly impersonated a sheriff’s deputy and pulled cars over in January.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff said Jackson Jones was dressed in police gear, touting a vest that said “sheriff,” alongside handcuffs, knives, and a flashlight on a tactical duty belt.

Witnesses told deputies Jones was acting like he was on duty, pulling them over in his personal KIA sedan and aggressively questioning them during the unauthorized traffic stop.

Jones was taken into custody and charged with impersonating an officer and transporting an open container.