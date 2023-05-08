Automatic surface inspection and rework in the paint shop, BMW Group plant Regensburg - Polishing

The scene resembles a well-rehearsed play: Four robots stand in the processing booth, surrounding a freshly painted body.

As if on command, the robots begin working on the surface of the body.

They sand it, apply the polishing compound, polish, change the attachments and switch out the sandpaper.

Cameras track the scenario.

“What is unique here is that the robots work on each body exactly where needed – because the tiny specks and bumps that can appear after the topcoat is applied and that we want to remove are in different spots on each vehicle,” explains Stefan Auflitsch, head of Production Paint Application and Finish at BMW Group Plant Regensburg.

“Robots are normally programmed to follow the same pattern until they are reprogrammed.

Using artificial intelligence allows them to work in a more tailored manner.

With up to 1,000 vehicles going through the finishing process every working day, that adds up to 1,000 unique processes.