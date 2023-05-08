IAF PROMO 36 Can We Take Back Our Country The Coalition for Planetary Empowerment

Inalienable and Free: the Voice of the Coalition was originally developed to promote the development of a website and affiliated social network for an organization called “The Coalition for Planetary Empowerment.” Before we actually developed the critical crowdfunding component of what could become a rather serious and complex organization, we broadcast many programs on Threshold Radio and Inalienable and Free to explore the relationship between current events, reflecting the seriously flawed polarized paradigms related to geopolitical events and paradigms coming from a kind of universal spiritual perspective, what we call core spirituality, Core spirituality, we believe represents, an understanding embedded in all our major religions but also in many spiritual organizations- but also reflected in the ideals established by the Founding Fathers and expressed in the Declaration and the Constitution.

The main focus of the Coalition will be to promote citizen and human rights in the United States and throughout the world.

This program will explain something about the Coalition and what we hope to achieve with it.