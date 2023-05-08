A Snowy Day In Oakland Movie

A Snowy Day In Oakland Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A magical urban tale about a beautiful psychologist from San Francisco who decides to end a stalled romance with her long-time, high-profile, psychiatrist boyfriend/business partner.

She moves on with her life by opening her own private practice in a vacant, street-front office space in the middle of a small commercial block located across the bay in Oakland, turning the predominately African-American and psychologically-ignored neighborhood on its emotional ear.Director : Kim Bass Writer: Kim Bass Stars: Nicole Ari Parker, Evan Ross, Arden Myrin