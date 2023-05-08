Holy Quran with the narration of the party workshops 01, Lalla Soukaina Mosque, Rabat

The Mohammed VI Channel for the Holy Qur’an has every day a part of collective Quranic readings at 13:45 and 18:30, as part of its endeavor to introduce Moroccan readings according to the method of reading used in collective reading in every region of Morocco.

On the authority of Abu Hurairah, may God be pleased with him, who said that the Messenger of God, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, said: (No people gathered in one of God’s houses to recite the Book of God.

And they discuss it among themselves, but tranquility descends upon them, and mercy covers them, and the angels surround them, and God remembers them.

He has it) (Sahih Muslim)